Phone services back up at Marlette Regional Hospital

MARLETTE, MI (WNEM) -

Marlette Regional Hospital is no longer experiencing phone issues.

All phone communications at the hospital and the family health clinics in Marlette, Brown City, Kingston, Mayville and North Branch were down for a few hours on Friday.

