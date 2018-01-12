Drivers struggling in the snow to get to their destination

The snowy weather wasn’t exactly the start to our Friday that many of us were excited to deal with.

Most were greeted to rain freezing, which turned to ice before snow piled on top of it.

It created some tricky driving conditions with drivers struggling to make it to their destinations.

In Michigan, 24 hours makes all the difference from clear roads and temperatures in the 50s to ice covered and slick roads in the span of just one day.

The erratic weather forced drivers in Genesee County to slow way down.

“So I do a lot of driving for work and at the end of the day, it doesn’t hit and certainly get them to avoid you,” said Randy McGuirk, local commuter.

McGuirk was traveling from Midland to Port Huron for work. He said he left his house earlier than usual so he could take his time driving.

“This was getting pretty bad, and I wanted to make sure that I could do it safely today,” McGuirk said.

While McGuirk was making his way to Port Huron, Ray Moore was traveling to Detroit from Lake City to see his wife.

“I’m stupid because I’m out here on the roads,” Moore said.

While Moore said he probably should have stayed home, he was pleasantly surprised by other drivers on the freeway.

“I’m really impressed, everybody is being very careful out here,” Moore said.

Jerry Deitzal was traveling all the way from the thumb to Flint for a business meeting.

“I’m really cautious of how close I am to somebody else,” Deitzal said. “And I understand you can’t drive like you do in August.”

Deitzal shared some tips that he uses on the snowy roads.

“Leave yourself plenty of room between you and the next person and if they want to pass you, let them pass you,” Deitzal said.

As for McGuirk, he didn't let the weather bring his mood down.

“It’s Michigan and we need to enjoy while we can,” McGuirk said. “Everybody deserves a snow day.”

