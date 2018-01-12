Road crews work overtime to clear snow, ice

The men and women who work for the various county road commissions throughout Mid-Michigan woke up to a handful Friday morning.

The challenge of rain changing to freezing drizzle then snow left their work cut out for them.

Salt trucks were constantly pulled in to be reloaded at the Michigan Department of Transportation barn in Saginaw County on Friday. Crews reported at 2 a.m., a couple hours ahead of their normal schedule.

"We knew at some point all of that rain there we were getting overnight was going to start to freeze over and it did do just that," said Jocelyn Hall, spokesperson for MDOT.

It happened just in time for the morning commute. MDOT said it had its maximum amount of crews out to try and keep up with the falling snow.

"We did have all of our trucks out on the road this morning. They were plowing any snow that had started to accumulate. They were laying down salt. So all the preventatives we can take to try and make the roads as passable as possible for a morning commute were done today," Hall said.

While MDOT crews prepared for the storm, TV5 checked in with the Saginaw County Road Commission for its strategy on dealing with the weather.

The road commission said it also had crews in place and were out taking care of the roads by 5 a.m.

"Our issue was the ice. We were very, very happy that it wasn't as long as they estimated. It turned to snow right away so we were glad about that," said Dan Medina, with the road commission.

The Saginaw County Road Commission and MDOT said crews will be on hand to make sure roadways will be safe for those traveling out and about on Saturday.

"Our first shift came in early. So they'll be putting in more than 12 hours today. Second shift will come in at their regular assigned time and if they need to stay late to finish we are prepared to hold our second shift late," Medina said.

