How winter is especially busy for tow truck drivers

Winter months are an extremely busy time for towing companies.

From crashes on icy roads to cars getting stuck in the snow, tow trucks are always on the move.

“Today has been extremely busy this morning with the snow stopping,” said Rob Kreager, the general manager of Kreager Towing. “We have started to catch up but this morning was incredibly busy.”

Businesses like Kreager Towing are running full tilt after a quick, intense snowburst blanketed our highways and byways.

“With slide-offs and winch outs, accidents and a lot of people stranded all over the place,” Kreager said.

Kreager said on days like today, the towing company brings in a lot of revenue, but this job is about more than just making money.

“Inclement weather, hot or cold, is good for business but we like to make sure everybody makes it home safe,” Kreager said. “And we just want to help the people out when they’re stranded.”

Kreager’s job is a dangerous one, as earlier this week tow truck driver Thomas Tripp died after being hit by a car on Jan. 10.

With that in mind, Kreager wants motorists to use caution in all weather, that way a fender bender doesn’t turn into a life-changing moment.

“Slow down, be aware of what’s around you,” Kreager said. “Allow for plenty of stopping time. If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out.”

