Right back to the cold

The frigid air will peak tonight. At the worst, lows will bottom out near zero, but most of Mid-Michigan will drop into the mid single digits. Temperatures will rebound early next week, but will stay in the low 20s until the end of the week.

Overnight

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight. Lows will bottom out in the mid single digits for most folks. To see how cool it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. Winds won't be strong, but as they turn out of the west southwest at 5 mph, it will still feel like it is below zero in a lot of locations. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and that won't help the cause either. If the skies remain clear long enough, don't be surprised for temperatures to approach zero as a result.

Tomorrow

A massive high pressure stays in control for the second half of the weekend. This will lead to a mix of sun and clouds for us throughout the day. Temperatures will be rising to around 20, which will be warmer than today. Winds will shift out of the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Early Next Week

A clipper will move into Mid-Michigan on Monday morning which will open the gate to light snow for a good portion of the day. Initially we'll see widespread snow, before it becomes more scattered in the afternoon. That clipper will manage to stall out over the area, allowing for snow to stick around into Tuesday as well. Track the snow in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Highs will continue their modest climb into the low 20s.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

