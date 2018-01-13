Taxes, driver debt, prevailing wages atop legislative agenda

At the onset of 2018, Michigan lawmakers have a growing to-do list - led by talk of cutting taxes, wiping clean driver fee debt and improving mental health services.

Also top of mind, at least for Republicans, is repealing a law that mandates higher "prevailing" wages on state-financed construction projects. Democrats, meanwhile, want to boost spending on schools and infrastructure, address water-quality problems and hold hearings on Michigan State University's handling of a sports doctor who sexually abused young female athletes.

The legislative session resumed this past week. Republican Gov. Rick Snyder will soon outline his agenda in his annual State of the State address and budget proposal.

Snyder's call to quickly keep intact Michigan's personal tax exemption has been embraced. But legislators want to go further.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.