Michigan school bus nearly hit by train

Concerning images show a school bus nearly being hit by a train.

Photos posted on social media caught the incident in action.

A bus driver drove through the flashing red lights indicating a freight train was approaching.

The Plainwell Schools Superintendent said the driver was carrying elementary school kids on his evening run when it happened.

Soon after, the school’s Superintendent took swift action.

“When I see something like that, I have to make sure that our drivers and our kids are safe,” said Mattew Montange, the Plainwell Schools Superintendent. “And are safe, just from the pictures, that’s something we need to look into right away, we take it very seriously.”

The driver is now on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

