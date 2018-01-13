Brew Ha Ha brings drinks, comedy to the Dow

If you missed the evening of tasting some local beers as well as catching some giggles on Saturday, don’t fret.

The 7th annual Brew Ha-Ha continues for another day on Sunday, Jan. 13.

Attendees can check out over 40 breweries, over 150 beers, ciders, and meads.

The event will also have two comedy shows starting at 5 p.m.

The event is at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw and a 21 and older event.

Attendees can grab their tickets at the door or online.

