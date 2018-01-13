Repairs made to most Bay City homes that had frozen gas meters

Repairs have been made to most Consumers Energy customers' gas meters that were affected by an incident that left them frozen.

A water line that broke in Bay City on Jan. 7 led to ice damaging a nearby natural gas service line.

Consumers Energy said they believe moisture got into the gas line from the repair and disrupted service by freezing gas meters.

On Jan. 12, Consumers had to replace gas meters in more than three dozen homes.

Crews were assigned to the affected customers on South Jackson, South Van Buren, and Kosciusko Avenue.

Consumers said once repairs were completed on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, customers had their service running as normal.

However, Consumers is still working to restore some residents heat.

Crews have been assigned to their homes.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.