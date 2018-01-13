Toledo holds off CMU 93-82

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Tre'Shaun Fletcher scored 22 points, Jaelan Sanford added 21 as Toledo jumped out to a 10-point lead and never trailed, defeating Central Michigan 93-82 Saturday, winning for the sixth time in seven games.

Nate Navigato opened the game with a 3-pointer and the Rockets never looked back. Navigato scored 18 points on 5 of 8 shooting -- all from distance. Fletcher and Sanford each had three 3s as Toledo (11-6, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) finished 14 of 32 from 3-point range. Willie Jackson added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The win keeps the Rockets tied with Western Michigan atop the MAC West Division standings. Toledo defeated Western Michigan on Tuesday and the teams meet again Jan. 27.

Shawn Roundtree poured in a season-high 29 points for Central Michigan (12-5, 1-3), while Kevin McKay and Cecil Williams added 14 apiece. The Chippewas have lost their last three.

