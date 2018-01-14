Temperatures begin to improve

Thankfully, today's low temperatures are the coldest we will see all week. However, that doesn't mean we'll be close to average for this time of year. In fact, we'll still be about 10 degrees below average for the next few days. We'll also have some snow we'll be watching heading into the next couple of days.

Today

We'll start the day with plentiful sunshine with high pressure overhead. The sun won't last all day however, as clouds begin to move in this afternoon ahead of our next clipper. Clouds won't fill the sky completely until tonight, but it will manage to at least filter the sunshine somewhat. Highs will rebound this afternoon to around 20. This will be a welcome sight after a chilly start. To see the temperatures in your neighborhood, check out our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Snow will gradually overspread Mid-Michigan tonight as a clipper system dives into the area. The snow will be light, but will manage to coat the roadways, making it slick outside. Lows won't be nearly as chilly as the fall back into the low teens. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Traffic will be slow across Mid-Michigan all day tomorrow due to the snow. If there's a silver lining, most folks have the day off because of Martin Luther King Day, which means not as many people will be on the road to begin with. Widespread snow becomes more scattered in the afternoon, but still manages to hang around as the clipper system stalls out. Track the snow in your area with our Interactive Radar. Accumulations through tomorrow night should range between 1 and 2 inches for most folks around Flint, the Tri-Cities, and areas along and east of I-75. Areas west of I-75, including Mt. Pleasant, Alma, and Clare will see a better chance at 1 to 3 inches through tomorrow night.

Tuesday

The stalled out clipper will continue to produce scattered snow showers over Mid-Michigan again on Tuesday. This will make the morning commute another slow one as people head back to work. Snow showers will gradually ease up by the afternoon hours, adding another 1 to 2 inches of snow across Mid-Michigan. Highs will manage to stay in the low 20s.

