Michigan crash involving semi-trucks damage, close overpass

A crash in western Michigan involving two tractor-trailers has damaged and closed a highway overpass.

Michigan State Police say the semi-trucks were carrying an oversized shipping container Friday night when they struck the 100th Street overpass on U.S. 131 in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids. Nobody was hurt.

The highway was shut down for about an hour but the overpass remains closed as inspections continue.

