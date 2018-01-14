Michigan crash involving semi-trucks damage, close overpass

The U.S Treasury and IRS estimate that 90 percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay as soon as February.More >
The U.S Treasury and IRS estimate that 90 percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay as soon as February.More >
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >
A crash in western Michigan involving two tractor-trailers has damaged and closed a highway overpass.More >
A crash in western Michigan involving two tractor-trailers has damaged and closed a highway overpass.More >
Concerning images show a school bus nearly being hit by a train.More >
Concerning images show a school bus nearly being hit by a train.More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
The flu virus has reached nearly every corner of the nation.More >
The flu virus has reached nearly every corner of the nation.More >
Authorities are investigating after a tow truck driver was hit and killed while loading a vehicle on his truck.More >
Authorities are investigating after a tow truck driver was hit and killed while loading a vehicle on his truck.More >
It's unclear if any mental health tests were conducted, despite urging from mental health professionals.More >
It's unclear if any mental health tests were conducted, despite urging from mental health professionals.More >
An iconic home that overlooks a scenic channel in northern Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore will be demolished this year.More >
An iconic home that overlooks a scenic channel in northern Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore will be demolished this year.More >
Mark Wahlberg is donating $1.5 million to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in costar Michelle Williams' name. The donation comes in response to criticism over a gender pay gap for reshoots of the movie "All the Money in the World."More >
Mark Wahlberg is donating $1.5 million to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in costar Michelle Williams' name. The donation comes in response to criticism over a gender pay gap for reshoots of the movie "All the Money in the World."More >