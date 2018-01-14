Bill Schuette will celebrate life, accomplishments of MLK in MI

Attorney General Bill Schuette will be celebrating Martin Luther King Jr Day by visiting different events in Flint and Lansing.

Schuette will attend the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County’s 12th annual Mentoring Inspiration Breakfast.

The breakfast will be at 8 a.m. at the Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy in Flint.

When Schuette finishes his breakfast, he will be off to attend the Greater Lansing Area Dr. Martin Muther King Jr. Holiday Commission’s 33rd annual Luncheon.

The luncheon will be at 11 a.m. at the Lansing Center.

