Mobile food pantry visits Flint

A local non-profit is helping Mid-Michigan families eat healthier.

The Foodbank of Eastern Michigan has started it’s mobile food pantry.

>>Read more: Mobile food banks comes to Flint in January<<

It gives Flint residents a chance to get access to fresh food when they don’t normally have it.

So far the pantry has stopped at several locations throughout Flint.

It will last through the end of the month, if you’re looking for a list of where it will be next you can visit the organization’s website.

