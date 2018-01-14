Iconic home at Sleeping Bear Dunes to be demolished

An iconic home that overlooks a scenic channel in northern Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore will be demolished this year.

The demolition is called for under a long-standing agreement between the park and the home's late owner, Edward Cole. He died at age 84 in November 2015.

The home overlooks a channel to Lake Michigan that's a popular spot for summer swimmers, sunbathers and kayakers along North Bar Lake.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the home was built within the boundaries of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in 1970, the same year the lakeshore was founded.

The lakeside home was maintained as a private residence through a series of legislative amendments and land-use agreements, but it will be razed sometime this year and the property returned to a natural state.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.