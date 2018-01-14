Self-driving technology takes center stage at the NAIAS

Auto lovers can start to get excited as the North American International Auto Show opened its doors to the media in Detroit.

This year the show is placing a big emphasis on the future of the industry, pick up trucks, and self-driving vehicles.

"I myself was pretty nervous too. When I got on the shuttle, there's no steering wheel, there's no peddles," said Aaron Foster

Despite a quick hesitation, Fostor is helping folks move into the future, with self-driving vehicles.

His company Navya Inc. designed a fully autonomous shuttle.

It will be driving students around at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor by spring.

"The more you learn about it and realize that it is monitoring 25,000 times per second 360° view around the vehicle," said Foster

Fostor says if everything goes his way, you will see more of these types of rides on the road, even possibly at U of M Flint.

More and more local students are getting on the autonomous bandwagon.

Kettering University student, Noah Lukins came to the auto show to display a project he is working on with his classmates.

It's called the auto drive challenge.

"We are tasked with taking a bolt from a dealership and basically turning it into an autonomous vehicle," said Lukins

Lukins says students from across the country are working on similar projects.

He says it allows students to work with some of the most recent automotive technology. He says his car should be self-driving by April.

"It's an exciting time and it's definitely the next big thing," said Lukins

Foster says he is charged up for all of the autonomous cars as well.

He says at this year's auto show self-driving cars are on everyone's mind... for good reason.

"This is a great way to grow jobs. We can help a lot of people and get some clean, shared mobility. We can also help with road safety and reduce the amount of traffic deaths," said Foster

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.