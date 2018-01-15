Light snow will create slippery morning commute - WNEM TV 5

Light snow will create slippery morning commute

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Light snow will cause for a slippery morning commute. 

The National Weather Service has issued special weather statements for Lapeer County, Midland County, Shiawassee County, Sanilac County, Tuscola County, Saginaw County, Bay County, Genesee County and Huron County from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. 

Light snow will continue to spread across the region from west to east early Monday morning.

Hazardous travel conditions will be possible during the morning commute, with slick conditions on untreated roadways and reductions in visibility.

Drivers should exercise caution traveling this morning and prepare for potentially longer commutes in the snow.

