Light snow will create slippery morning commute

Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
An iconic home that overlooks a scenic channel in northern Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore will be demolished this year.More >
State Police say two teenagers are dead after their car crashed during a police pursuit in northern Indiana, seriously injuring two other people.More >
President Donald Trump defended himself Sunday in the wake of recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations, declaring that "I am not a racist."More >
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >
Authorities say two men have been arrested after they were found passed out in an intersection with a mobile meth lab.More >
A northern Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the death of her second infant in five years.More >
A crash in western Michigan involving two tractor-trailers has damaged and closed a highway overpass.More >
The Flint Police Department said there was a water main break on Dort Highway and Richfield.More >
The U.S Treasury and IRS estimate that 90 percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay as soon as February.More >
