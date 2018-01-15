Events across Mid-Michigan honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shakes his fist during a speech in Selma, Ala., Feb. 12, 1965. King was engaged in a battle with Sheriff Jim Clark over voting rights and voter registration in Selma. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

People across Mid-Michigan are taking Monday to commemorate the legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Who exactly was Martin Luther King Jr.? History remembers him as one of, if not the greatest, civil rights leader the world has ever known.

However, many of us only know him as the man who delivered the iconic “I Have A Dream…” speech. But there was so much more to Martin Luther that what most people might know.

The Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County are honoring the Dr. King through their annual breakfast.

They say the Mentoring Inspiration Breakfast celebrates Dr. King's birthday through promoting mentorship and their commitment to serving the community.

It's happening at the Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy at 8:30 a.m.

Admission is $15.

U of M-Flint

Students, staff and volunteers will have breakfast at U of M-Flint this morning ahead of a day of service.

Breakfast runs from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. in the University Center's Michigan rooms.

More than 200 people are expected to join in community projects across the city throughout the day.

Flint Public Library

A local library is also putting on a presentation.

The Flint Public Library is hosting the 33rd annual Community Celebration event. It starts at 2 p.m. featuring a variety of guest speakers along with a musical performance and a reenactment of the “I Have a Dream” speech.

There will also be a craft program for children beginning at 1 p.m.

Alpha Phi Alpha and Delta College

The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity in partnership with Delta College is hosting a march and luncheon.

The Unity March kicks off on Franklin Street in Saginaw at 10 a.m. It ends at the Dow Event Center around 10:30 a.m. where the luncheon will take place at 11 a.m.

The event is emceed by our own Jamie Sherrod.

Everyone is invited to attend.

Several community leaders are expected to attend and be honored.

Saginaw High School

Saginaw High School will host a Martin Luther King Jr birthday celebration.

Sponsored by the local NAACP, it features musical performances and speeches.

The celebration starts at 2 p.m.

