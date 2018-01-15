Light snow will stick around overnight

Snow continues to fall across Mid-Michigan this evening. The snow has been light, but it is still enough to reduce visibility and coat the roads. We'll continue to see snow covered roads into tomorrow.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory : in effect for ALCONA County until 1 AM Tuesday.

Tonight

Snow will linger overnight and don't expect conditions to improve before tomorrow. This will be an issue as folks head back to work and school tomorrow morning. Keep track of the snow all day long with our Interactive Radar. Temperatures overnight will only drop into the mid teens which is actually pretty close to average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph, which will actually make it feel like it is closer to zero at times.

Tuesday

Roads will still be slick for your Tuesday morning commute. Once again, it isn't the amount of snow that we will receive, it's the duration of the snow that will keep the roads slippery. Scattered snow showers will continue throughout the day, but will be slowly fading away into the afternoon as high pressure begins to take over. We can expect a total from Monday morning to Tuesday evening of 1 to 3 inches of snow. Highs will top out in the low 20 with winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Note: Snowfall outlook map pictured below. Not visible on mobile app.

Rest of the Week

With high pressure in place, we will remain dry through Friday. However, we won't be lucky enough to see nothing but sunshine. Some clouds will be mixing in on both Wednesday and Thursday before more cloud cover enters the picture on Friday. Highs will be gradually creeping up during the week. We'll start in the mid 20s on Wednesday, moving up into the low 30s on Thursday, followed by the mid 30s on Friday.

