Snow returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

It was a cold, but otherwise pleasant Sunday across Mid-Michigan as sunshine returned for the area after a few bouts of snow to end last week. While that sun was nice, it's quickly moving out of the area and snow will be returning as we kick off a brand new week.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Alcona County from 10 AM Monday until 1 AM Tuesday.

For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

Flurries and light snow have already started for the first commute of the workweek, so plan for some extra time on the commute to be on the safe side. Through the course of the morning, snow will be picking up in intensity, but should still remain on the lighter side for most of the day.

Although the snow will be staying light for the most part, it will be persistent and accumulations generally around 1-3" will be possible as this clipper system passes through. Snow totals just a touch higher are possible in a few isolated areas, along with totals of 2-5" in Alcona County under the Winter Weather Advisory.

Note: Snowfall outlook map pictured below. Not visible on mobile app.

Keep track of the snow all day long with our Interactive Radar!

Out-the-door temperatures are in the teens, but wind chills are feeling more like the single numbers, even falling below zero at times this morning. Expect highs to be in the upper teens and low 20s today, feeling more like the teens all day long.

Snow showers continue into the overnight period, becoming a bit more scattered. Lows fall into the teens by Tuesday morning, with winds taking more of a northerly turn around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.