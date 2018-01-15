Snow is back for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

It was a cold, but otherwise pleasant Sunday across Mid-Michigan as sunshine returned for the area after a few bouts of snow to end last week. While that sun was nice, it's quickly moving out of the area and snow will be returning as we kick off a brand new week.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for ALCONA County from 10 AM Monday until 1 AM Tuesday.

Today & Tonight

Snow showers for today will be generally light to moderate, but temperatures this afternoon will climb in the upper teens to lower 20s. The winds will be breezy from the SE, so our wind chill values for today will mostly be in the single digits if not below zero in a few spots.

Although the snow will be staying light for the most part, it will be persistent and accumulations generally around 1-3" will be possible as this system passes through. Snow totals just a touch higher are possible in a few isolated areas, along with totals of 2-5" in Alcona County under the Winter Weather Advisory. Watch out for some tricky travel if you head out the door. Roads are still slick, especially on overpasses and untreated roads.

Snow showers continue into the overnight period, becoming a bit more scattered. Lows fall into the teens by Tuesday morning, with winds taking more of a northerly turn around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday

While snow will slowdown late Monday night, we'll have a chance for a few snow showers lingering through the day on Tuesday. Accumulations out of these snow showers on Tuesday are expected to be on the lighter side, but there is a chance of a few more persistent bands possibly setting up.

Expect another start on Tuesday morning in the teens with highs jumping into the low 20s by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with winds out of a northerly direction, around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Once again wind chills in the single digits.

Snow eventually comes to an end in all areas Tuesday evening and it appears we'll be in for a warming trend going into the second half of the week.

