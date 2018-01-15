Woman found dead in Michigan home, wrapped in plastic

Police in Michigan are investigating after the body of a woman was found wrapped in plastic.

"Quiet neighborhood, I mean we're not used to any kind of commotion like this at all,” neighbor Sarah Rupert said.

Police made the disturbing discovery inside a Rockwood home early Sunday morning.

They found a woman's body, wrapped in plastic, and police said she had been dead for some time.

"My concern is did someone kill someone? What is it?" Rupert said.

Neighbors said they hadn't seen anyone coming or going into the home for a while.

"We noticed no activity...and the TV was on upstairs...was always on,” Tony Kandow said.

Neighbors called police after a man jumped from the second story of the home near I-75 and Huron River Drive.

"Officers located a subject that was...legs and feet,” Chief Randy Kraus said.

Police had been called to the home before and said the man was acting out of it.

"He was very disoriented...go check on them,” Kraus said.

Police did not find a weapon inside.

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being taken in for questioning.

Police said this is an isolated case.

"They more or less told me not to worry but you always got to worry when something like that going on,” Kandow said.

This could be a domestic case, but police won't comment until they determine the cause.

The woman’s autopsy is scheduled for some time this week.

