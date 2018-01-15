Police: Person cut from truck after Tuscola County crash - WNEM TV 5

Police: Person cut from truck after Tuscola County crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say at least one person was hurt in a Tuscola County crash this weekend. 

It happened about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 near Sheridan and Murphy Lake Road.

Investigators said a vehicle heading westbound on Murphy Lake Road failed to stop for the stop sign and hit a vehicle heading northbound on Sheridan Road.

A person had to be cut out of their truck by Millington Rescue crews, according to officials. 

Police said the person was taken to Covenant Hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries. 

