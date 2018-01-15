Police: Person cut from truck after Tuscola County crash

Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
State Police say two teenagers are dead after their car crashed during a police pursuit in northern Indiana, seriously injuring two other people.More >
A Texas woman captured video of a suspicious man staring into her bedroom window and posted the footage online to caution others.More >
A Mid-Michigan mother is setting out to thank five "angels" who rescued her daughter from a snow-filled ditch.More >
The judge's decision came two days after the parents filed a lawsuit for their daughter's right to take medical marijuana at school.More >
In this week’s Top 5 on 5, we’re looking for the best steak dinner in Mid-Michigan.More >
Authorities say two men have been arrested after they were found passed out in an intersection with a mobile meth lab.More >
An iconic home that overlooks a scenic channel in northern Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore will be demolished this year.More >
Drivers should exercise caution traveling this morning and prepare for potentially longer commutes in the snow.More >
