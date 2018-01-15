O'Hare travelers possibly exposed to measles

Some travelers at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago may have been exposed to measles.

A passenger, with a confirmed case of the disease, arrived on an international flight on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

"I'm not worried about it because my kids are vaccinated but if they weren't I definitely would be very concerned,” a traveler said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said those who were at the airport between 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time might have been exposed.

"Measles is a very contagious virus, and it can hang around in the air for up to an hour or two after a person has left. So certainly, the people who were on the plane with this individual are at risk of getting the infection, but so are the other people who may have shared the same space with this person during this six-hour period that they were at O'Hare,” said Dr. Allison Bartlett with University of Chicago Medicine.

Among the symptoms of measles are cough, rash, high fever and red and watery eyes.

