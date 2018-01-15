Police: Snapchat threat against Merrill High School was hoax

A threat of violence making its way around social media had Mid-Michigan parents on high alert.

Merrill Community School officials said they were made aware of the social media threat on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The Snapchat photo showed several guns with the caption “Don’t go to school tomorrow @MHS. Students” and “Loaded up bout head out.”

The original photo was then circulated with a caption saying, “Kids from merrill YALL NEEDA SEE THIS NO ONE GO TO SCHOOL TOMORROW ppl trying to shoot up the school.”

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated the alleged threat and found it to be a hoax.

According to investigators, the original photo was posted in an article out of Albemarie County, Virginia regarding a threat to Monticello High School.

The image was then circulated saying the threat was against Merrill High School.

School officials said local students were never in danger.

“The safety and security of our students is top priority. We will continue to observe the safety procedures that we follow every day, including staff monitoring entrances to the school buildings,” the school district said in a statement.

