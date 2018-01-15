Mom grateful to 'Angels' who rescued daughter from snow-filled ditch

A Mid-Michigan mother is setting out to thank five "angels" who rescued her daughter from a snow-filled ditch.

It happened late Friday, Jan. 12 on Freeland Road.

Sandy Wiles Blackman said she was watching TV when her phone rang. Her daughter, Stephanie, said her car went off the road and into a ditch. Stephanie wasn’t sure where she was and said there was too much snow to open her doors and her windows were frozen shut.

“My heart sank. I can't even describe to you the horror that went through my mind,” Blackman wrote in a Facebook post.

Stephanie was supposed to send her location through Facebook Messenger, but when Blackman continued to wait she began to panic.

“I call again, she answers and I hear a man's voice,” Blackman wrote.

Blackman said the “Guardian Angel” saw Stephanie’s car in the ditch and climbed down into the snow-filled ditch to dig around her daughter’s car door.

The man then took Stephanie to Speed Q gas station to get her out of the cold.

“I talked to him briefly on the phone, to get directions to where the car was, but I was so shaken that I never asked him his name. When we got to the spot where the car was, you could barely see it. I am 100% convinced that it was not a coincidence that he just ‘happened’ to be driving by and see her,” Blackman wrote.

Blackman said the ditch was at least 10-12 feet deep and her daughter’s car is a light silver color.

“God put this man there! And if it wasn't for him, we might not have found her in time,” Blackman wrote. “I want to thank him from the bottom of my heart for being there to save my little girl! You are a true hero!”

After posting about the incident on Facebook, Blackman said she learned not just one “Angel” stopped to help her daughter, but five.

Blackman identified the men as Sergeant Randy VanSumeren, Lieutenant Roland Price, Officer Bob Karl, Officer Bill Putnam and Officer John Klapish - all employees of Freeland Correctional Facility.

“I could never repay what you have done and I am forever grateful to you,” Blackman wrote. “Because of all of you, I still have my daughter and my grandson still has his Momma.”

