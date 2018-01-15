How do things stack up halfway through meteorological winter?

In case you've been wondering, the start of spring is 64 days away, officially arriving on March 20th this year. But, if you're one to follow the meteorological seasons, we're only 45 days away, today included!
If you've never heard of meteorological winter, it runs from December 1st to February 28th, or in leap years the 29th. With it being a non-leap year in February, we officially hit the halfway point in meteorological winter this last Sunday.
So just how are things shaping up so far this year compared to normal?
Temperatures
For both Saginaw and Flint, it's been a below-average start to the winter of 2017-2018. Considering where we've been temperature wise at the end of December and the start of January, this probably isn't all that surprising.
In the tables below, you can see how the two areas measure up to our climate averages.
|Saginaw
|Actual
|Average
|(+/-)
|December
|23.5°
|27.3°
|-3.8°
|January
|17.5°
|22.2
|-4.7°
|Flint
|Actual
|Average
|(+/-)
|December
|22.6°
|27.4°
|-4.8°
|January
|16.1°
|22.4°
|-6.3°
So where should we be for the winter months? Over the course of all three months, January through February, our average winter temperature is around 24.6° in Saginaw and 24.8° in Flint.
Obviously, average temperatures in February warm up a bit, so we'll leave that month out in looking at where we are at so far this season. Using just December and January, the average temperature for the first two months is 24.7° in Saginaw and 24.9° in Flint.
Both are checking in below average in the pace by around 4-5 degrees, with January running around 5-6 degrees below average in both cities.
Snowfall
When looking at snowfall, one location is clearly outrunning the other thus far in Winter 2017-2018. Flint has nearly doubled Saginaw in the snowfall department so far this season, and isn't too far from it's seasonal average with 1.5 months to go!
|Saginaw
|Actual
|Avg. (Dec-Jan)
|(+/-)
|December
|13.2"
|9.0"
|+ 4.2"
|January
|2.3"
|11.9"
|- 9.6"
|Flint
|Actual
|Avg. (Dec-Jan)
|(+/-)
|December
|23.3"
|11.8"
|+ 11.5"
|January
|7.0"
|13.1"
|- 6.1"
The table illustrates what we've achieved so far with 30.3" in Flint, nearly doubling Saginaw's 15.5".
Flint is well within reach of the seasonal average of 35.7", needing just 5.4 more inches, while Saginaw has plenty of work to do for the rest of January and February to achieve the seasonal average of 29.5" of snow, currently 14 inches shy of that mark.
