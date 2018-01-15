Honda Accord wins Car of the Year - WNEM TV 5

Honda Accord wins Car of the Year

The Honda Accord won Car of the Year on Monday at the Detroit Auto Show.

The Accord beat the Toyota Camry and the Kia Stinger.

The Volvo XC60 won Utility of the Year, and the Lincoln Navigator took home Truck of the Year.

Only vehicles that are all new or substantially changed for the 2018 model year were eligible to win. The vehicles were judged based on factors including innovation, design, safety, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar.

Awards such as these, which are voted on by a panel of nearly 60 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada, are important for the automakers. They are typically hyped in marketing efforts that follow.

