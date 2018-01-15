Caught on Camera: Firefighter catches child from burning apartment

Shocking video shows firefighters rescuing a dozen people from a burning apartment building in Georgia.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at the Avondale Forest Apartments on the 200 block of Pine Tree Circle in Stone Mountain. The area is just off Memorial Drive near Highway 278.

Huge flames and heavy plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out of the structure and at least 20 units have been impacted.

DeKalb County Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Crump said firefighters were catching babies and children that were tossed from the burning building.

"I had Engine 3 with my next units on scene," said Crump. "They quickly had a ladder up on the third-floor balcony and started taking the victims down. The adults that were holding the babies dropped the babies to our personnel. Captain Peckwell and Captain Stewart each caught babies.

At least 12 people, four adults and eight children, were injured and hospitalized. Thankfully, no injuries were considered life-threatening.

Most were treated for smoke inhalation.

