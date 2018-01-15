Have you seen Bob? Family searching for lost stuffed animal

A Michigan mother's plea for help finding her son's most-cherished friend is going viral.

Jennifer Browning said she and her three-year-old son went to Genesys Hospital in Flint on Saturday, Jan. 13 to visit their grandmother.

Browning said she didn’t want her son to bring his horse “Bob” inside, but he insisted. Unfortunately, as they were leaving the hospital Browning said she realized Bob was nowhere in sight.

“Ugh. I feel like the worst parent ever. He's so upset. I said if you take him in be sure to hold him. Usually I stick him in my purse. No idea why I didn't this time!” she wrote on Facebook. The post has been shared more than 750 times.

Browning said this isn’t the first time Bob has been left behind. The family has a “back up Bob” thanks to eBay, but her son can tell the difference and asks for his “real Bob" often.

Browning said the family spent two hours looking for the stuffed animal. They’ve also been in contact with security and housekeeping. Browning said housekeeping sent a request to look through all the linens that have been sent to Kalamazoo to wash.

If you happened to find Bob, you can send Browning a private message on Facebook or call/text her cell phone at 810-614-0122.