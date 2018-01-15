CVS bans photo manipulation in store beauty brands

CVS Health is announcing a major change to how you shop for beauty products.

The nation's leading drugstore chain will inform customers if certain advertisements for products were digitally altered.

A special watermark will highlight imagery without material changes.

Those products include things like makeup and skincare items where photos are edited to adjust a person's size, shape, or skin color.

It’s the latest move among several customer initiatives at CVS.

The chain has stopped the sale of tobacco products and introduced limits on opioid prescriptions.

It also plans to buy the insurance giant Aetna.

