Superintendent with ties to Mid-Michigan resigns after 'inappropriate' relationship

A superintendent with ties to Mid-Michigan has resigned after he admitted to having a relationship with a recent graduate student.

Superintendent Dr. Rod Rock notified the Board of Education of a relationship he had with a recent Clarkston High School graduate student that he characterized as “inappropriate,” according to a letter sent to parents at Clarkston Community Schools.

>>Read the letter here<<

Rock told the board the relationship started as a friendship and became inappropriate only after the now 19-year-old graduated.

“This is difficult and deeply troubling news, and we wish to reassure the Clarkston community that student safety and well-being is, and will remain, our top priority,” a statement from Clarkston Community Schools School Board President Elizabeth Egan said.

Egan said the immediate focus of the school district is to support the young woman involved. The Board of Education has begun an outside investigation.

TV5 has confirmed Rock was director of instructional services in Saginaw County. He was also an elementary school teacher, coach and principal in the Unionville-Sebewaing Area Schools prior to his position in Clarkston.

Deputy Superintendence Shawn Ryan has been hired as Interim Superintendent of Clarkston Community Schools.

