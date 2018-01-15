Martin Luther King Jr. remembered, celebrated in Mid-Michigan

Several local organizers held events on Monday to remember what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did for the civil rights movement and how to keep his dream alive.

“We shall not, we shall not be moved. Just like a tree,” said Adam Baker, the musical guest at the 33rd Flint Public Library Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Baker has been singing that tune since the fifth grade and now he sang it in front of an entire audience on MLK Day.

“I love Martin Luther King,” Baker said. “He has had a huge impact on my life from jump.”

Political leaders were also in attendance including Sheldon Neely, Dan Kildee and Debbie Stabenow.

Baker said it was no surprise it was a packed house because so many lives were touched by the work of this civil rights activist.

“He fought for the rights of others,” Baker said. “The rights of others and this is just awesome to see people of different colors come together for such a wonderful man that cared about all of these things.”

The library hosted a separate MLK event for the kids who were brought in by parents to learn what this day represents.

The children helped celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by making peace crafts.

Katai Harris came to the event not only to honor King, but to keep his message alive.

“This is reminder for people how sometimes we don’t pay attention to problems, so I think this is just a really powerful thing to keep us awake,” Harris said.

Baker has his own dream about what people will walk away with after this day is over.

“Feeling hope, hope for the future, hope for tomorrow and a brighter tomorrow,” Baker said.

