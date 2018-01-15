Residents come together for MLK march

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered for the march on Washington on Aug. 8, 1963 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered one of the most iconic speeches in American history.

On Monday, thousands of people across the country marched in honor of the civil rights leader. One of those marches happened in Saginaw.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March and Luncheon has brought Saginaw residents together for 22 years. It honors King's legacy and rewards those who continue to uphold it.

"We're going to be recognizing people and organizations that do great services. These are the kinds of services that Dr. Martin Luther King profoundly looked for as he was doing his work," said Smallwood Holoman, co-chair of the march,

Eddie Fox, one of the organizers of the event, helped lead the march along Franklin Street.

"I'm very excited about today. You know, what Dr. Martin Luther King stood for and the sacrifices he made and his family made. That we should do the same thing," Fox said.

Fox said he was impressed by the number of youth who took part in this year's walk.

"It's good to see them. We had high school students out there also, which is great. They always come out and they always have some encouraging remarks about Dr. Martin Luther King's life," Fox said.

Devonte Allen was one of the students who attended the march. The Delta College student was asked to speak outside the event center after the march.

"It was pretty nice. To be my first year I got to interact with new people and I've seen different groups other than mint. And it was pretty fun to be in," Allen said.

