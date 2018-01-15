Credit union raises $22,000 for different charities and organizations

A local credit union is doing its part to give back to the community.

Dort Federal Credit Union has raised thousands of dollars for several charities and organizations in Michigan.

Now they are teaming up with United Way for another special project.

Employees and volunteers are making special boxes for those in need.

“On Martin Luther King Day it’s all about service,” said Jamie Gaskin, who works at United Way.

Gaskin is rolling up his sleeves with hundreds of others.

United Way is teaming up with the Dort Federal Credit Union to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

They are making sure the less fortunate get a helping hand.

“It’s not really getting a handout, it’s a hand up,” Gaskin said. “It’s about treating people with dignity and love and trying to understand what they need and giving them a chance to succeed.”

Dort Federal Credit Union employees raised over $22,000 and presented checks to Whaley’s Children’s Center and the McLaren hospitality house.

“Dort Credit Union is all about people helping people,” said Deana Turcott, who works at Dort Federal Credit Union. “We want to give back to the community in which we serve.”

After the check donations, the group participated in the Service-in-a-Box program.

Putting together birthday boxes for kids, making sensory bottles for expectant mothers, and making laundry soap for Catholic charities.

Dozens of volunteers hard at work as they are making dog toys to go to local animal shelters.

Gaskin said today is about empowering others and to make a difference in their communities.

“The lesson of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here are not only his words that inspire us, but putting those words into action,” Gaskin said.

