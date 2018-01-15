1 in critical condition after accident involving semi, car - WNEM TV 5

1 in critical condition after accident involving semi, car

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

One person is in critical condition after an accident involving a semi-truck and a car.

It happened near the intersection of N. Elms Road and W. Coldwater Road in Flushing Township about 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the car was driving too fast for weather conditions, crossed the center line and was hit by the semi.

The driver of that car is in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Elms Road is closed between Stanley and Coldwater until further notice.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.