1 in critical condition after accident involving semi, car

One person is in critical condition after an accident involving a semi-truck and a car.

It happened near the intersection of N. Elms Road and W. Coldwater Road in Flushing Township about 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the car was driving too fast for weather conditions, crossed the center line and was hit by the semi.

The driver of that car is in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Elms Road is closed between Stanley and Coldwater until further notice.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

