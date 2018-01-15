Fighting our weather battles early

Ever since our brief visit from Spring last week, snow has been making frequent appearances here in Mid-Michigan. That of course includes the persistent powdery flakes we have seen throughout the region on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, making for messy roads, but freshening up the snow cover already on the ground. While it will take some time yet to work this latest bout of snow out of the picture, we're getting our troublesome weather out of the way early this week.

Overnight

An area of low pressure centered over Lake Michigan will continue to make steady progress eastward across the Mitten overnight. Southeasterly winds off of Lake Huron will take a turn toward the northwest on the low's back side.

This will help to lock in the chilly air, but will also cut the widespread snow back to a few scattered snow showers into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will slide back only a handful of degrees overnight, settling into the mid teens. Wind chills will hover closer to the single-digits at times. Total snow accumulations will settle up between 1"-3", with slightly higher totals of 3"-5" expected across Alcona County.

Tuesday

Low pressure will continue to pull away to our east on Tuesday, but it won't leave without a few parting shots. Scattered lake effect snow showers will remain possible thanks to winds shifting into the northeast. Some occasionally heavy bursts of snow will rotate inland from Lake Huron through the evening commute, so it will be another day to allot yourself some extra travel time.

High temperatures will inch slightly higher into the low 20s under mostly cloudy skies. We may even sneak in a few stray peeks of sunshine. Additional snow accumulation of less than 1" is expected, but even a dusting will create renewed travel headaches.

Snow showers will come to an end on Tuesday night as a region of high pressure begins to settle in across the eastern United States. Clouds will hang tough for the night, but that won't prevent temperatures from stumbling back into the single-digits.

Wednesday & Beyond

Here's where things turn easy. With high pressure in control across the east, we'll enjoy a tranquil weather pattern for the second half of the week. We'll even get some extra doses of vitamin D, starting with variably cloudy skies on Wednesday. Initially, the high will lock in the chillier temperatures, limiting midweek highs to the mid 20s.

As the high shifts slowly east on Thursday and Friday, we'll continue to enjoy a daily mix of sun and clouds, but temperatures will begin to get higher off the ground. We'll go to the low 30s on Thursday, and end the work week above freezing in the mid 30s on Friday!

In fact, temps will inch even higher over the weekend, but that's when we'll begin to reintroduce some precipitation to the forecast. Take a look at what's ahead in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

