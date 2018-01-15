#23 Michigan rallies to top Maryland - WNEM TV 5

#23 Michigan rallies to top Maryland

Posted: Updated:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left, lifting No. 23 Michigan to a 68-67 win over Maryland on Monday night.
   Kevin Huerter connected on a go-ahead 3-pointer on the previous possession for the short-handed Terrapins, who trailed by 10 with five-plus minutes left in the game.
   Moritz Wagner had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (16-4, 5-2), and reserve Jordan Poole had 11 points.
   Michigan was trailing by as much as 14 in the first half and was behind 30-20 at halftime, looking lethargic after an emotionally charged win over then-No. 4 Michigan State two days earlier. The Wolverines opened the second half with a 10-0 run and later took the lead with 13:02 left while making three 3-pointers in 44 seconds.
   The Terrapins (14-6, 3-4) took the lead back midway through the second half, but Wagner made a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. The Wolverines went ahead by 10 with 5:50 to go and yet barely did enough to win against a team with just eight healthy players on scholarship.
   Maryland's Anthony Cowan scored 24 points, Huerter had 12 on 4 of 11 shooting and Darryl Morsell added 10 points.
   The Wolverines were fortunate Wagner -- who was 6 of 9 from the field -- shot as well against the Terps as he did against the Spartans because they had a hard time making shots inside and out. They missed 10 of their first 13 shots and finished at 41 percent from the field.
   BIG PICTURE
   Maryland: The Terrapins may look back at this stretch of their season, reeling without key players, as a source of pride even though they've lost three of four.
   Michigan: The Wolverines were due for a letdown after the win over Michigan State and were able to overcome it to win for the ninth time in 10 games.
   UP NEXT
   Maryland: Hosts Minnesota on Thursday night.
   Michigan: Plays at Nebraska on Thursday night.
 

Copyright Associated Press 2018. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.