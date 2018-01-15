Vehicle subscription service on display at NAIAS

Shopping for a new vehicle can be a challenging task, but now there's a new program being tested that may allow you to swap rides as often as you wish.

"We're very excited about it," said Chance Richie, with Mobiliti.

The owners of Flint's Halo Burger are starting up a new vehicle subscription service called Mobiliti.

"You pay for use of 30 days of that vehicle. You can keep it as long as you want, subject to dealer availability. Or you can bring it back at the end of 30 days, get a new one. Drive off in your new car," Richie said.

It is basically a short, flexible lease.

The aim of the program is to give drivers more freedom when it comes to what they are driving and their payments.

"The advantage is for people who really don't know if they want to commit to a car for a five year loan or a three year lease. Maybe they have different life circumstances. Maybe they're snow birds, they're not here all the time," Richie said.

The program works with local dealerships. You just sign up on the app, choose your car and go pick it up.

"Enjoy it for 30 days, 60 days, however long you want to enjoy it," Richie said.

He said the program also covers insurance.

Mobiliti is set to launch in March in the southwest United States. They have plans to bring it to Michigan later on.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.