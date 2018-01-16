Are stay-at-home moms more at risk for depression?

Working as a stay-at-home mom or dad may show great benefits when it comes to raising your little one or more.

A new study, however, shows those who identify as a "homemaker" are more likely to suffer from mental health problems.

The study looked at men and women at the age of 55 and saw they were more likely to suffer from psychological issues in both their childhood and adulthood.

A researcher at Kent University said struggling with mental health problem is why some chose to become stay at home parents, but being out of work furthers depression.

Do you think being a stay at home parent contributes to depression? Leave your thoughts on the TV5 Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.