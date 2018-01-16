Hawaii honeymoon turns terrifying for Michigan newlyweds

A picture-perfect honeymoon in Hawaii took a terrifying turn when Brad and Alicia Dunn got a heart stopping alert.

“It's just really a surreal feeling,” Alicia Dunn said.

A missile was headed toward the island.

“You really feel helpless,” Brad Dunn said.

Sent via emergency network, the cell phone alert read “Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill. “

“There was a lot of fear over not having a plan on where to do we really were in a new place on our honeymoon,” Alicia Dunn said.

A Michigan native, Alicia thought wedding planning was stressful, but then she came face-to-face with the reality of a nuclear missile strike.

“The best piece of advice is try not to panic,” said Sheriff Richard Fuller with Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Fuller has family in Hawaii. He stressed emergency alert systems are imperfect and messages could be sent or not sent at the right time.

“There's not going to be an easy answer for any of this stuff but what I hope people understand is that there's not large warehouses ready for them to come to and to hunker down in,” Fuller said.

Back in the 70s, downtown Kalamazoo was home to more than 260 public fallout shelters. Fuller said many of those safe havens have fallen to the wayside since the end of the Cold War.

“A lot of cities have started quietly taking those down because none of these centers, none of these places are prepared,” Fuller said.

Prepared is taking shelter in place.

From natural disasters to a nuclear strike, Fuller said that means people need to plan for an emergency and stock up on food, water and other necessary supplies.

“[I thought] This is the end. I'm going to die, but a little part of me did say at least I'm going to die a married woman to man I love,” Alicia Dunn said.

After about 40 minutes of fear and uncertainty, the newlyweds were relieved when the second alter came - it was all just one big mistake.

