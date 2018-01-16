Michigan ice arena put on lockdown after man pulls gun outside

There were frightening moments at a Michigan park, school and ice arena after a domestic situation ended with a man pulling out a gun.

Hazel Park Police responded Monday, Jan. 15 to a woman's call for help near the Viking Ice Arena on Woodward Heights. Police said as they arrived they saw a man fire his gun.

The woman told police she was in her car driving when she saw her boyfriend out walking. After a recent domestic incident at her Warren home, he allegedly sent her a picture of a gun and threatened to kill her in front of her two children.

When he saw her, he pulled out a gun and fired.

Parents at the Viking Arena for a hockey tournament involving children under eight years old with leagues from Detroit, Downriver, Trenton, and Birmingham saw the terrifying scene.

Police sent out an alert putting the nearby horse track, schools, and the rink into lockdown. Parents tried to make sure kids didn't get scared by carrying out the tournament's awards ceremony in the locker room.

Police said the 29-year-old man from Roseville has a long criminal record with charges including home invasion, larceny of a firearm, and gun charges.

He is banned under the law from having a gun.

Police surrounded him, and he eventually surrendered.

Final charges will be up to the prosecutor, but the man is expected to face numerous charges including felonious assault and firearms charges.

