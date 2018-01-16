Michigan father deported after 30 years living in the US

A man living in Michigan for nearly 30 years has been deported, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Video shows ICE agents making sure Jorge Garcia boarded a plane to Mexico. His family gathered around him with tears and hugs.

Supporters held signs saying, "Stop Separating Families.”

Jorge's wife, Cindy, said the moment didn't feel real until the ICE agents stepped up to take him.

“That's when the tears just started flowing, because we knew that was going to be it. There wasn't much that we could do,” Cindy Garcia said.

Cindy said for the last 13 years Jorge has been checking in with ICE and working on finding a path to citizenship.

"In total, we've given Immigration over $125,000,” she said.

She said their family got some bad legal help and it set them back, and they've continued to check in and apply for extensions and work to find “a path.”

"We've never done anything without the permission from Immigrations. Because anytime we leave the city, you have to tell them where you are going,” Cindy Garcia said.

However, the last time the family checked in Immigration told the Garcia family he had to leave on January 15.

Cindy said Jorge has no criminal record, not even a traffic ticket.

His family is devastated.

He's leaving behind a 12-year-old son, Jorge Jr., and 15-year-old Soleil.

"It's a nightmare. They're sad. They're depressed. They don't really comprehend everything that's going on. All they know is their dad is gone and they don't know when they're going to see him again,” Cindy Garcia said.

Jorge is now in Mexico City.

Cindy is working to get him back to the United States, but she said it could be 18 months before he even gets a hearing.

