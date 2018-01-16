Drone video shows 'ice mountains' form on Lake Erie

It looks like a scene from the arctic, but it's really the shores of Lake Erie in Ohio.

Mountains of thick ice piled up more than 30 feet high and people had plenty of fun playing around on them and taking photos Monday.

They're sometimes called an "ice shove," "ice heave" or "ice tsunami."

The phenomenon starts with strong winds pushing ice towards shore.

As the initial slabs reach land, they create a jam that results in piles of ice.

