Scattered snow showers for Tuesday

Snow showers returned to Mid-Michigan as we started the new week yesterday and while a break is on the horizon, we still have to get through one more day of scattered snow showers today, along with chilly temperatures.

Today & Tonight

Snow is pretty scattered around Mid-Michigan this morning, with most areas getting a break for the time being. However, snow showers will pass through from time to time throughout our Tuesday, before finally pulling away tonight.

Track snow showers all day long with our Interactive Radar!

Additional accumulations today on the order of 1" or less look possible for most areas, but some totals near Lake Huron could reach around 2". We're also watching eastern sections of the Thumb, mainly Huron County for the possibility of some stronger snow bands.

Assuming these bands materialize, totals could reach 1-4". We have our snowfall outlook attached below. The National Weather Service is also watching how this plays out and will issue a Winter Weather Advisory if necessary.

Snow showers will have the company of chilly temperatures again today, with highs expected to be in the teens and 20s again this afternoon. Winds won't be overly strong today, around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the northerly direction, but strong enough to keep wind chills in the teens much of the day.

Eventually, snow showers wind down this evening and we'll get a break for a few days. We'll see plenty of cloud cover early tonight, but see the chance to kick some of that cloud cover out of here overnight. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the single numbers, possibly even colder with more clearing.

Despite chilly temperatures today, a warm up returns later this week. Take a look ahead with your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

