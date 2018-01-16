Snow shuts down, sun makes a comeback

Snow showers continue to wrap up across Mid-Michigan and the temperatures continue to fall. Sunshine and warmer temperatures, however, are on the horizon.

Overnight

Snow was pretty scattered around Mid-Michigan this evening. Most areas had a couple of breaks, especially the northern counties. However, the snow is finally pulling away for tonight.

We'll see plenty of cloud cover overnight and will be under mostly cloudy skies through the morning commute. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the single digits; possibly even colder with some clearing skies overnight. The winds won't be overly aggressive, so wind chills will not be as frigid as previous nights.

Wednesday

Jumping into the middle of the work week, temperatures will climb into the mid 20s, beginning our warming trend for the rest of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start our day, but we'll see some breaks and finish the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. The biggest factor on Wednesday will be the winds, which will remain quite strong from the west-south-west at 15-25 mph, gusting near 30 at times throughout the day. As a result of these winds, wind chill factors in the single digits and even below zero in some spots will occur. Bundle up!

Wednesday Night

A few more breaks in the clouds during the evening will be accompanied by low temperatures falling into the upper teens. Winds will remain on the strong side throughout the overnight hours, as gusts near 30 mph will be common.

Despite the chilly temperatures we saw Monday and Tuesday, a warm up returns later this week. Take a look ahead with your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

