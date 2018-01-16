Girl, 13, arrested after Michigan school threat - WNEM TV 5

Girl, 13, arrested after Michigan school threat

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
MONROE, MI (AP) -

Authorities say a 13-year-old girl has been arrested following an online threat against a middle school in southeastern Michigan.

The Monroe County sheriff's office says a message posted online Friday threatened gun violence this week at Jefferson Middle School in the Monroe area.

The department says the girl is being held at the Monroe County Youth Center, pending formal charges of making terroristic threats toward a school facility. Investigators determined, however, that the girl didn't have the means to carry out the threat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.