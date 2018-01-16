Saginaw officers recognized for saving woman from possible hypothermia

Authorities are recognizing two officers who they say saved a woman who likely would have died from hypothermia if not found.

It happened about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Investigators said while patrolling with his window cracked in the area of W. Holland and N. Niagara, Officer Stacer with the Saginaw Police Department heard a woman screaming.

Both Officer Stacer and his partner, Officer Engelhart, began checking the area but did not hear any more screaming.

Officials said that’s when Stacer decided to park his patrol vehicle in the parking lot of Panda House. After listening for a few seconds, both officers exited their vehicle and began searching underneath the nearby bridge.

“Immediately upon exiting their patrol vehicle's the officers located a female face down in the fetal position approximately 7-15 feet out on the ice (between bank line and bridge pillar) but now not making any sounds,” according to a statement on the department’s Facebook page.

Officials said while Engelhart made his way down to the woman on the ice, Stacer began checking the surrounding area to see if the woman was alone.

“It was unknown how long the female had been outside prior to Officer Stacer hearing her cries/screams for help,” the department said.

Police said the woman was extremely red in color and had slow, shallow breathing when she was found.

The officers pulled her back onto land from the river where paramedics were waiting to evaluate her.

“The female was determined to be intoxicated and slipped and fell on the ice. She did not have any major injuries from this fall, but MMR personnel on scene stated that her body temperature was at 85 Degrees. Normal body temperature is 98.6 Degrees,” the department said.

Paramedics said hypothermia can start setting in at 95 degrees, and the woman was 13.6 degrees colder than normal.

“Per MMR had the female not been heard/located there was a high probability that the female would not have made it much longer,” the department said.

According to the National Weather Channel, the temperature at the time was 1 degree, but the wind chill felt like -3 degrees.

“Had it not been for Officer's Stacer driving through the area with his windows cracked down and then determining where the initial yelling was at the female might not have survived the night’s temperatures,” a statement posted on the department’s Facebook said.

Officials said the woman did not have the appropriate clothing to keep herself warm throughout the night, and did not have a cell phone or personal items on her to contact someone for help.

“Due to Officer Stacer's actions he saved her life and should be recognized for such excellent Police Work,” the department said.