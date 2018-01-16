AAA: Statewide average gas prices rise 8 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club announced Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.67 per gallon. Prices are about 30 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.64 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest was about $2.75 per gallon in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area's average increased about 3 cents to $2.67 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.