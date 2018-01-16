Flurries, freezing fog may cause slick roads this morning - WNEM TV 5

Flurries, freezing fog may cause slick roads this morning

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Stock photo Stock photo
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Some slick roads may cause challenging morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued special weather statements for Midland County, Sanilac County, Tuscola County, Bay County, Saginaw County, Lapeer County, Shiawassee County, Genesee County and Huron County from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Flurries and areas of freezing fog with temperatures in the single digits have caused untreated roads to be very slippery, the NWS said.

Drivers are urged to drive with caution.

